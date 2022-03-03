Notification Settings

Shropshire student to investigate cat owners' reasons for getting pets jabbed

By Nick Humphreys
Published:

Cat owners’ decisions over the vaccination of their pets are to be studied in research by a student.

Harper Adams University student Hannah Bird
Harper Adams University student Hannah Bird

Hannah Bird, a final year BSc (Hons) Veterinary Nursing student at Harper Adams University, was inspired to investigate the subject after spending her placement year working in a veterinary practice in Rugeley – where she noticed that there was a clear difference between different pets when it came to owners’ decisions on vaccination.

Hannah, from Heath Hayes near Cannock, said: “I discovered that it was much more common for dogs to be coming in for annual boosters or initial vaccination courses than cats, and I always wondered what the reasoning behind this may be. My cat is also currently not vaccinated so I wanted to explore whether other people’s reasonings may be the same as my own.”

It will form the culmination of her Veterinary Nursing degree – a course Hannah was keen to study at Harper Adams after deciding the University was the best place to turn her love of animals into a career.

To take part, cat owners need to drop Hannah an email on 18230800@live.harper.ac.uk to set up an interview – these should take no longer than an hour.

No personal information will be collected, but participants will be expected to sign a consent form to state that they agree to participate in the study – all interviews and forms will be securely stored and deleted at the end of the study.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

