Shropshire student to investigate cat owners' reasons for getting pets jabbed

Harper Adams University student Hannah Bird

Hannah Bird, a final year BSc (Hons) Veterinary Nursing student at Harper Adams University, was inspired to investigate the subject after spending her placement year working in a veterinary practice in Rugeley – where she noticed that there was a clear difference between different pets when it came to owners’ decisions on vaccination.

Hannah, from Heath Hayes near Cannock, said: “I discovered that it was much more common for dogs to be coming in for annual boosters or initial vaccination courses than cats, and I always wondered what the reasoning behind this may be. My cat is also currently not vaccinated so I wanted to explore whether other people’s reasonings may be the same as my own.”

It will form the culmination of her Veterinary Nursing degree – a course Hannah was keen to study at Harper Adams after deciding the University was the best place to turn her love of animals into a career.

To take part, cat owners need to drop Hannah an email on 18230800@live.harper.ac.uk to set up an interview – these should take no longer than an hour.