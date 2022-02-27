Notification Settings

Collection drive for good causes underway ahead of St George's Day celebrations

NewportPublished:

An annual collection drive for good causes to accompany a town's St George's Day celebrations has begun.

Newport's St George's Day celebrations in 2019
Red collection buckets have popped up in pubs and shops around Newport, emblazoned with the details of the St George's Day 'Mile of Cash' collections for the Newport X-Ray Appeal and Newport Food Bank.

Town and borough councillor Peter Scott said: "The red collection buckets are out - currently at The Barley, The Phez, Card 'n' Play and Newport Liquor.

The red collection buckets

"We aim to raise £1,000 for the Newport X-Ray Appeal and Newport Food Bank.

"Please give whatever you can afford. Thank you."

St George's Day, April 23, is celebrated with aplomb in Newport, usually featuring a reenactment of the battle between George and the dragon, special food offers and live entertainment.

