Collection drive for good causes underway ahead of St George's Day celebrations

Newport's St George's Day celebrations in 2019

Red collection buckets have popped up in pubs and shops around Newport, emblazoned with the details of the St George's Day 'Mile of Cash' collections for the Newport X-Ray Appeal and Newport Food Bank.

Town and borough councillor Peter Scott said: "The red collection buckets are out - currently at The Barley, The Phez, Card 'n' Play and Newport Liquor.

"We aim to raise £1,000 for the Newport X-Ray Appeal and Newport Food Bank.

"Please give whatever you can afford. Thank you."