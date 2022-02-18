Newport Show set to return this summer

Newport show last took place in 2019

The show, held in the grounds of Chetwynd Deer Park, will be back on Saturday, July 9 – after two years where the Covid pandemic has seen events put on hold across the country.

Among the highlights at this year’s event will be an appearance by Rosemary Shrager, who has been unveiled as the show’s celebrity chef.

Rosemary – who runs a cookery school in Tunbridge Wells – has more than a decade’s experience in broadcasting and teaching, having appeared in shows as diverse as ‘I’m a Celebrity...’, ‘The Big Family Cooking Showdown’ and award-winning ‘The Real Marigold Hotel.’

She will be appearing in the Festival of Food area, where she will be joined by a host of renowned Shropshire chefs, including Whitchurch’s Stuart Collins, who has worked with Gary Rhodes, Gordon Ramsay and Michael Caines and appeared on the Great British Menu; fourth generation butcher Darren Morgan, of Morgan’s Butchers in Waters Upton; and James Sherwin, owner of Wild Shropshire Restaurant in Whitchurch, who will be working with Darren to cook and prepare various cuts in front of a live audience.

In the main ring, the star attraction is set to be the thrilling Atkinson Action Horses display team, whose highly-trained horses and riders have starred on film and TV and whose death-defying, breath-taking stunts are set to wow the crowd.

They will be joined by Ye Olde Redtail falconry display, a Dog Agility display, Team MAD BMX team, and, back by popular demand, Merion Owen & The Quack Pack and Sheep Show.

Long-standing favourites, such as the equine, livestock and canine shows, also return – with both leading to wider competitions.

Winners in the Shires section qualify for the Horse of the Year show in Birmingham, while the Dog Show is one of a number across the UK which feeds into the following year’s Crufts.

Newport Show manager Sally Western said: “It is an absolute delight to be returning after two years and we’re delighted to have such a busy day – it certainly promises to be a show to remember.

“We’ve a packed programme in the main ring and right across the showground, live entertainment, traditional handicrafts and horticulture competitions – and of course our Festival of Food.

“We’d like to thank Rosemary for her commitment to the show and we’re very much looking forward to welcoming her – and our food experts from right across Shropshire.

“With retail experiences of all kinds – including a vast array of food producers from across the region, and trade stands offering agriculture, equine, retail and local arts and crafts, there really is something for everyone this year."