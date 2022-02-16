University gifts Jubilee trees to community

At Chetwynd Deer Park, are from left High Sheriff of Shropshire Tony Morris-Eyton, Harper Adams University Secretary Catherine Baxter, Newport Show Show Vice-President Caroline Belcher, Harper Adams University Vice-Chancellor Professor Ken Sloan, Park Warden Martyn Fallows and Chairman of Trustees, Tony Asson.

The trees from Harper Adams University have been planted in Newport, Edgmond, and at Chetwynd Deer Park, with members of the community joining together with university staff at each planting.

In Edgmond, an oak tree was planted in Church Field, with Harper Adams Vice-Chancellor Professor Ken Sloan joining Edgmond Council Chairman Cllr Allan Wilson, High Sheriff of Shropshire Tony Morris-Eyton, and St Peters primary pupils Selina and Harry to help place the tree.

The Rev Prebendary Helen Morby and members of the parish were also present.

Cllr Wilson confirmed that the tree will have a time capsule buried next to it and will be officially dedicated during of a series of Jubilee events in June.

He added: “It is a true honour to start the year of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by the Vice-Chancellor Professor Ken Sloan planting this tree, given to the parish by Harper Adams University, especially in the presence of the High Sheriff Tony Morris-Eyton.

“The tree will be set ready for its dedication during the June Bank Holiday along with further celebrations being conducted around the village.”

In Newport, a lime tree was planted in the Newport Town Council Cemetery, at a ceremony attended by Newport Town Mayor, Cllr Lyn Fowler; Deputy Town Mayor, Cllr Ian Perry; Town Clerk Sheila Atkinson and Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Ian Sawers.

From Harper Adams, Professor Sloan was joined by Harper Adams University Students’ Union President Emily Brown and Interim Head of Student Services, Joana da Silva at the ceremony on Audley Avenue.

Newport Town Mayor Cllr Lyn Fowler said: “Newport Town Council were delighted to have been approached by Harper Adams University to receive a tree to commemorate the momentous occasion of Her Royal Highness the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and add to the legacy of the Queens’ Green Canopy.

“Our Cemetery is a unique Oasis for wildlife – a lime tree will be an additional species which can grow to its full potential being a lasting monument to ‘planting a tree for the Jubilee’ and the partnership working between Harper Adams University.”

And at Chetwynd Deer Park, Professor Sloan was joined by Newport Show Show Manager Sally Western, Chairman of Trustees, Tony Asson – who is also a senior lecturer at the University – Park Warden Martyn Fallows, Show Vice-President Caroline Belcher, and High Sheriff of Shropshire Tony Morris-Eyton to plant an oak next to the pool in the park.

The oak will replace a long-standing tree damaged in recent poor weather – with the fence-posts surrounding it having been made by Martyn Fallows from its wood and the railings re-cycled from estate fencing previously used in the park.

Newport Show Show Manager Sally Western added: “It was great to welcome Professor Sloan to plant the oak donated by Harper Adams University. We are delighted to be marking the occasion of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by planting this tree for future generations to enjoy and see flourish when visiting Chetwynd Deer Park.”

Each tree will be registered on the dedicated Queen’s Green Canopy website, where they will join those already registered after being planted on the Harper Adams estate at a community event earlier in the month which saw students, staff, local groups and volunteers and more all come together to plant an avenue of fruit and nut trees.

Further events will be held across the communities surrounding Harper Adams both running up to, and throughout, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend in the first week of June this year.

Professor Sloan said: “Harper Adams University is delighted to be partnering with the communities of Edgmond and Newport, as well as colleagues at Chetwynd Deer Park, to contribute to the Queen’s Green Canopy and to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.