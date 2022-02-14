Notification Settings

Laptops stolen in overnight burglary in Newport

By Sue AustinNewport

Newport police are investigating a burglary in the town.

Thieves broke into a house in Sandiford Crescent in the early hours of Sunday . Officers say that items stolen included laptops, televisions, a purse and car key.

The bank card was later used in a local shop.

"We also had a report of door handles being tried in nearby Snows Court between 3-3.30am," a spokesperson for West Mercia Police said.

Anyone with information or who may have video footage from the area is urged to get in touch with the police via the West Mercia Police website or ring 101.

Police are also urging people to check security at home.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

