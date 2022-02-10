Estate agent lends support to leukaemia charity for Tommy

Tommy Edwards, right with brothers Henry, left and George . Phone JO EDWARDS PHOTOGRAPHY

Tommy Edwards was diagnosed with leukaemia aged just four in March last year. His story tugged on the heartstrings of Patrick Smitheman, managing director of Harwood the Estate Agents, Broseley. He made the donation to PreventALL a charity set up by Tommy's parents to aid research.

Tommy, from Newport, requires a daily mix of chemotherapy and steroids as well as lumbar punctures.

Patrick wrote on their website: “God bless, thoughts and prayers with you all. As a dad of two myself and a local businessman I’m so happy to be able to donate to PreventALL.”

He said: “You can’t help but think what they must be going through, so if I can do a little bit and then encourage others to do a bit then we have done something.”

Adele Conlan, who is leading the crowdfunding for PreventALL, spoke to Patrick. “He was totally touched after reading the story and as a dad himself to two lovely children he couldn’t imagine how Chris and Jo Edwards are feeling.