Photo club celebrates the beauty of fragility in new year competition

A Fragile Family by Simon Blackmore

The Newport Photographic Club had been meeting online via Zoom in January following the Government's implementation of Plan B. However, the club is back at Harper Adams University this month now that that meeting restrictions have been lifted.

The competition in January was for the Committee Cup. This year the subject was 'Fragile' and it was judged by the club’s vice-chair, Alastair Taylor.

Blowing in the Wind by Howard Broadbent

Look Out by Ron Hopkins

There were some interesting interpretations of the theme, the most popular being variations on spider webs, making up eight of the 51 images submitted.

For every competition, the club sees a different member of the regional clubs visit to judge the submitted photos.

This time, Alastair selected 'Blowing in the Wind' by Howard Broadbent for first place, 'Fragile Eco System' by Janet Richardson for second place and 'Kittiwake and Chicks' by Howard Broadbent for third place.

Dewdrop on a Dill Flower Stem by Bill Spencer

Common Bonnet by Phil Green

In fourth place was 'Dew Drop on a Dill Flower Stem' by Bill Spencer, in fifth was 'A Fragile Family' by Simon Blackmore, and in sixth was 'Look Out!!' by Ron Hopkins.

Other works highly commended by Alastair were 'Fragile Reflection' by Brian Truslove and 'Brighton's Crumbling West Pier' by Edward Kosinski.

Fran Hartshorne's 'Seedheads' and Philip Green's 'Common Bonnet' were also commended.

Brighton's Crumbling West Pier by Edward Kosinski

Fragile Reflection by Brian Truslove

February has seen the club get back to normality with a visiting speaker earlier in the month, and they will be hosting their second open competition on February 15, followed by a members evening on February 22.