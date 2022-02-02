First fruits of a lasting memorial of the Queen’s Jubilee year take root at university

Professor Ken Sloan (centre) plants a tree with Harper Adams staff and students looking on

A weekend of planting, involving Harper Adams University students and staff and Edgmond Wildlife Group across two days, saw the first planting of fruit and nut trees which are intended to form natural orchard and nuttery along a public footpath on the university farm that the whole community can enjoy.

The trees were planted along a public footpath which forms part of the Harper Adams estate, with university staff, including vice-chancellor Professor Ken Sloan, and students – including Students’ Union president Emily Brown and a number of the Harper Adams international student community – among those who took part.

Professor Sloan said: “Planting fruit and nut trees to commemorate Her Majesty the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and contribute to the Queen’s Green Canopy has provided a valuable opportunity to bring members of the university and local communities together.

“This will be one of a number of such events to ensure that those in the local community feel welcome in, and part of, the university.”

Over the two days, a range of fruit and nut trees including a number of heritage varieties were planted, including a wide variety of apple trees, pears, plums, cherry, gage, quince and damson.

Tree planting volunteers take a well-earned rest

Single walnut, mirabelle, melder, hazel and apricot trees were also added, and the Tree Council also assisted with additional hedge planting along the path, on the southern side of the campus across the B5062 Shrewsbury road.

Mark Hall, Harper Adams University grounds manager, said: “After an initial idea raised by Scott Kirby our farm manager some years ago, I was delighted to see that we finally have some fruit trees within our farm land.

“This will mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, but it’s not just for this year – these trees will grow on for many years, providing interest for staff students and the local community who use this footpath.

“The trees will also benefit the wildlife in this area with plenty of food from late summer into mid-winter, and what does not get eaten will provide a great environment for our fungi and other soil organisms - and the trees will also going a little way to reducing carbon.

“I am grateful for all who help in bringing this project together, and long may it be enjoyed by all.”

The event not only drew volunteers from the university, but also from the wider community – with current High Sheriff of Shropshire, and former Harper Adams governor, Tony Morris-Eyton, his wife, joining in with Sunday’s planting and members of the Edgmond Wildlife Group digging in to lend their support across the weekend.

Chairperson of the Edgmond Wildlife Group, Jonathan Lloyd, added: “Seventy Years and Seventy Trees, what a fantastic weekend – we hope this will be the start of a strong relationship with the university and lead to other shared conservation initiatives in future years."