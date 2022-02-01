Newport is calling all young musicians to enter a popular competition

Previous competitor in Newport Rotary Lite Young Musician competition

Newport Rotary Lite is calling for all local young musicians to enter its well known Young Musician competition.

The competition is even more important for young musicians this year as many have had less opportunity to perform in front of experienced judges because of Covid regulations.

Newport Rotary Lite Youth Lead Martyn Dean said: “This is a terrific opportunity for local young musicians to shine in front of experienced and supportive judges.

"It gives them an opportunity to perform on a public stage and really show their musical talent. They will get impartial and supportive feedback from very experienced judges. It’s a real chance to show their ability, whatever stage of musical development they are at.”

Youngsters are asked to perform two contrasting pieces which shouldn't last longer than 10 minutes in total.

Martyn added: “We often get a decent sized audience who are often very knowledgeable and enthusiastic – everyone wants all the participants to play or sing to the best of their ability on the day. It’s a really good atmosphere.

“The competition is open to young musicians – instrumentalists or vocalists – of all levels, grades and styles. They just need to be in full time education and no older than 18 on August 31, 2022."

Martyn added: “It’s been a particularly hard couple of years for young musicians, they’ve had much less opportunity to perform in public than usual, so we’re really keen to run our Young Musician competition this year to help them develop. They can perform, get helpful feedback, and have some fun. They might even win!”

In their pieces, candidates can perform music from memory or from musical scores. The competition will take place at 2pm on Saturday, March 12 at Cosy Hall in Newport.

Competitors can enter individually or through their music teacher at school. They can get more information and an application form from Martyn at md@penrhos1.plus.com or on 07941 885127.