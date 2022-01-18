Reopened Shropshire pub thanks regulars for raising £2,500 for charity in one year

Customers at the Railway Tavern in Upper Bar, Newport have raised over £2,500 for four charities

The husband-and-wife team at The Railway Tavern, 62 Upper Bar, Newport, ran various fundraisers over a period of six months last year.

It comes after the pub reopened in 2021 following a change of ownership and a considerable refurbishment which took place in April.

The pub has raised £2,500 for the Royal British Legion, Newport Cottage Care, Rockspur House and Birmingham & Wolverhampton Dogs Home, where their pub dog Myers came from.

Dean Horton, co-owner of The Railway Tavern, said: "Dean and Rachel and the Tav Team would really like to thank the community for all their continued support because without them it couldn't have been achieved."

On choosing these four charities, Rachel said that "they all mean something to us" and that if there was "any little thing that we could do" then the pub team wanted to show their support.

The Tav Team organised a number of different events from quiz nights, to the harvest festival, card nights and charity auctions which saw several prizes on offer.

Now, the team are looking forward to another year of fundraising and currently have collection pots on the bar to raise money for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and Alzheimers Society.

Plans have yet to be finalised for fundraising dates this year, but there are a number of events in the pipeline, including a Fun Day in July which will see a charity football match take place.