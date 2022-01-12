Thanks from Newport Royal British Legion

Poppy Appeal

The total came with the support of many organisations and individuals in the town who made the collecting tins rattle and new card machines beep during the appeal.

"After not doing the appeal during lockdown the support has been great," said Ann Whitfield, the local Poppy Appeal organiser.

"I would like to thank all my volunteers, they know who they are in Newport and District.

"We raised an amazing £24,156.36 with our collecting tins in various outlets, our new credit card machines were in use during this time which were a welcome sight to those who don’t carry cash."

And she also praised those who supported them for the parade on November 14, including Nova Raiders cycling club for marshalling and McPhillips (Wellington) Ltd the road closure signs. Colin Cox supplied the sound system to enable the service to be heard outside St. Nicholas Church, High Street, Newport. The Rev Merry Smith lead the service.

"I can’t thank everyone enough for the generous time given and if you would like to get involved the Poppy Appeal runs all year from October 1 until September 30," said Ann.

"We try and raise monies all year or if you would like to help the Poppy Appeal for the two weeks up to Remembrance Sunday please contact me." She can be phoned on 01952 813589.