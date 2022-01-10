Rotary club helps children gain a love of reading

Rotary members with some of the children

The donation, which was inspired by a wider Rotary initiative across Shropshire, Staffordshire and the Black Country, is intended to encourage reading through children having their own books.

Philip Browning from Newport Rotary Lite said “We were delighted to help out children at Newport Juniors by giving them the opportunity to have their own books. Reading is a really important part of a child’s education and books are at the heart of that – it helps them build independence, experience different ideas and develops their imagination. Longer term it may help them get a job. And it’s fun!”

“Not everyone has their own books, and we hope that providing some that they can choose from may help encourage them to develop and enjoy their reading.”

“The Books4Home initiative collected, checked and then distributed over 80 new and nearly new books for the school. Newport Rotary Lite does a lot of work with schools in Newport and the villages, and Newport Juniors jumped at the chance to give their pupils even better opportunities.”

Andrew Rotherham, Deputy Headteacher at Newport Church Of England Junior School said “As a school we know the importance of our children being able to access quality books that engage them in their reading. When Philip from Newport Rotary Lite contacted us to offer books to some of our children we were thrilled.”

“The children were so excited to be able to select a book and know it was their own book to keep. It was like an early Christmas gift! At Newport Junior School we are keen to inspire children to be lifelong readers and this initiative helps to do just that, by encouraging a love of reading through providing them with books they really want to read.”

Philip Browning added “We’re delighted at the children and school’s reaction, and hope we can do more to help our local schools.”