Runners hit the streets in Christmas costumes for popular treasure hunt run

Some of the runners enjoying a spot of refreshments. From left are Gary Mountford, Liz Mountford, Buzz Higginson and Gary Bowness

Newport & District Running Club's runners dressed in festive costumes for their third Christmas treasure hunt run and ran around the town, visiting pubs and getting clues from marshals to direct them to their next destination.

The Christmas treasure hunt run has been a highlight of the calendar for members since its introduction, but the disruption of the pandemic last year meant it didn't go ahead.

Taking a moment at Boughey Corner's Christmas display are, from left: Lisa Yap, Lexy Tapley, John Metzger and Simon Yap

Sarah Higginson, who organises the event, said: "There were 65 runners that went amongst the local outdoor landmarks and pubs whilst also raising money for Newport Foodbank along the way.

"Pubs supporting were the Wheatsheaf, Ozzie’s Wine Bar and the New Inn. They then ended up at Basmati restaurant, where the extra food not served due to cancellations was served as a takeaway to food bank people.

"There were prizes for the best fancy dress team (five gold rings), the best team name and also a prize draw for completing the run."

Catherine Lamond, a club member who helped on the night by marshalling runners and reading out clues, said: "It's a new but very popular tradition for the club.