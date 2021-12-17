Newport industrial fire was "accidental" investigation concludes

Picture: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service had scrambled engines from fire stations in Newport, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington to Premier Car Care, in Tan Bank at 11pm.

The fire service said six firefighters entered the property wearing breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets and main jets to tackle the blaze.

"It was essential the blaze was tackled quickly, as it was spreading throughout the property at speed and causing serious damage," a spokesperson said.

Fire investigation officer Paul Gray said: “The exact cause of ignition is unknown due to the level of damage in the area. However CCTV footage has confirmed the fire was accidental.”

They say the fire began in a contained bin holding aerosol cans.