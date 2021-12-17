Notification Settings

Newport industrial fire was "accidental" investigation concludes

By David Tooley

A full fire investigation has concluded that a serious fire at a commercial building in Newport on Wednesday was accidental.

Picture: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service had scrambled engines from fire stations in Newport, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington to Premier Car Care, in Tan Bank at 11pm.

The fire service said six firefighters entered the property wearing breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets and main jets to tackle the blaze.

"It was essential the blaze was tackled quickly, as it was spreading throughout the property at speed and causing serious damage," a spokesperson said.

Fire investigation officer Paul Gray said: “The exact cause of ignition is unknown due to the level of damage in the area. However CCTV footage has confirmed the fire was accidental.”

They say the fire began in a contained bin holding aerosol cans.

Fire crews had declared a stop to the incident at 12.41am on Thursday.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

