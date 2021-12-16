Plan for new homes on former scrapyard

The proposals are for the old Furber Bros Salvage Yard, just outside Childs Ercall, which has been disused for more than 15 years.

The new application comes after plans for 21 homes on the site were rejected last year on the grounds that the scheme would have a detrimental impact on its surroundings.

But the applicant, Combi Developments Ltd, says it has redesigned the development to address the reason for the earlier refusal.

In a report on the previous application, planning officers said a revised application for a greater number of properties “of a scale and size more reflective of the rural location” may be supported.

A design and access statement by Pegasus Group, agent to the developer, says: “The scheme the subject of this current application has been carefully amended to reflect this commentary and advice from the council and now proposes a total of 28 dwellings which have been redesigned to suit the rural location in terms of scale and size, with the numbers needed in respect to the necessary updated viability considerations.

“The proposal has reduced the height, scale, bulk and floor area of the dwellings proposed.”

The plans are for two two-bed bungalows, 15 three-bed houses, of which four will be ‘affordable homes’, nine four-bed properties and two five-beds with an area of public open space.

The statement says: “The proposal provides an accessible and high-quality development, utilising a landscape-led approach, with well-designed dwellings and ample open space for residents to enjoy.

“It is considered that this proposal is a significant improvement on the site’s lawful use as a scrap yard and its current derelict and contaminated condition; offering an important opportunity to remediate and reuse the site for a use that would complement surrounding development and the rural context, with significant associated environmental benefits, including ecological and arboricultural enhancements.”

Childs Ercall Parish Council has objected to plans, describing the application as inadequate.

The council raised concerns over land contamination, drainage, flooding, and said it did not believe the number of proposed properties was backed up by the applicant’s viability assessment.

One member of the public has also objected.