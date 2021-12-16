Chapel and Sunday School to be converted into homes

The disused chapel as it would look as homes

The Victorian-built Edgmond Primitive Methodist Chapel, on the village’s Shrewsbury Road, no longer hosts services, and the outbuilding sees no demand for hire as a meeting space, planning documents say.

The Telford Methodist Circuit applied to refit the inside of the main building to accommodate two apartments and replace the outbuilding to the south with a new four-bedroom house.

Edgmond Parish Council supported the plan, saying it was important to preserve the chapel as an important feature of the village, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s Planning Department went on to green-light the proposal.

A design statement, prepared by Whitchurch-based Peter Richard and Co. Ltd for circuit support manager Sharon Hanson, said: “The chapel is not currently used as a practicing chapel. However, the cemetery and graves to the rear will be retained by the applicants for occasional internments – typically one every couple of years.

“The graves will continue to be owned by the Telford Methodist Circuit and will be maintained by the Telford Methodist Circuit and will be maintained by them, with suitable access afforded.

“The Sunday school is in a dilapidated condition and requires substantial repair and upkeep.

“Over recent years there has been no demand for this meeting space due to its condition and the availability of more modern and functioning spaces for assembly in the village.

“It is appreciate that the site carries local importance to the character of the area and a residential conversion of the chapel, preserving the style, form and scale of the chapel, would be the most efficient use.”