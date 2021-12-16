Notification Settings

Car transporter fire spreads to garage in Newport

By David Tooley
Newport
Published:

Asbestos specialists were called to a blaze in Newport where a fire involving a car transporter and a car had spread to a garage building.

Tan Bank in Newport. Picture: Google
Tan Bank in Newport. Picture: Google

Six appliances including an incident command unit were mobilised to Tan Bank from fire stations in Newport, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington at 11.01pm on Wednesday.

There they found a blaze on a car transporter, and a single car, had spread to the building at Premier Car Care.

Because of the presence of asbestos and fuel an operations, fire investigation and safety officers were involved. Police were also informed.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a covering jet, a hosereel jet, a main jet, a short extension ladder, and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the blaze.

Fire crews declared a stop to the incident at 12.41am on Thursday.

An incident investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the blaze.

Police have been asked to comment.

By David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

