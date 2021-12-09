Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police operation in Newport to reassure the community about night time festivities

By Sue AustinNewportPublished:

Police officers were in Newport on Wednesday nightto reassure the community about the Christmas festivities.

Telford's street pastors in Newport
Telford's street pastors in Newport

Officers were urging people out celebrating the festive period to stay safe.

The operation, involving local Safer Neighbourhood Teams, follows a spate of anti-social behaviour in the town including smashed windows.

Officers were joined by Telford Street Pastors.

Sergeant Richard Jones said: "As we count down to Christmas we’re out in Newport re-assuring the community, and making sure people who are out celebrating the festive period stay safe.

"As part of the operation officers are also carrying out licensing checks at a number of pubs in the town. This is to ensure our teams know what Christmas opening times will be and help them prepare for New Years Eve."

He said officers were talking to young students out partying in the town.

Last week the Newport university, Harper Adams, revealed it had a 'points system' to deal with antisocial behaviour among students.

The university confirmed the appointment of the conduct and community officer to support the work of the existing student casework officer and accommodation team.

He was working with the police and borough and town councils, among others.

“The role allows us to make proactive interventions including community work, as part of a wider Respect Action Plan,” a spokesperson said.

“Accumulation of points escalates a case through our disciplinary process.

“The student conduct and discipline policy covers all behaviours that would not be tolerated at the university or within the community. It applies across our whole student community and behaviour in all settings."

Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News