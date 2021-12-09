Police operation in Newport to reassure the community about night time festivities

Telford's street pastors in Newport

Officers were urging people out celebrating the festive period to stay safe.

The operation, involving local Safer Neighbourhood Teams, follows a spate of anti-social behaviour in the town including smashed windows.

Officers were joined by Telford Street Pastors.

Sergeant Richard Jones said: "As we count down to Christmas we’re out in Newport re-assuring the community, and making sure people who are out celebrating the festive period stay safe.

"As part of the operation officers are also carrying out licensing checks at a number of pubs in the town. This is to ensure our teams know what Christmas opening times will be and help them prepare for New Years Eve."

He said officers were talking to young students out partying in the town.

Last week the Newport university, Harper Adams, revealed it had a 'points system' to deal with antisocial behaviour among students.

The university confirmed the appointment of the conduct and community officer to support the work of the existing student casework officer and accommodation team.

He was working with the police and borough and town councils, among others.

“The role allows us to make proactive interventions including community work, as part of a wider Respect Action Plan,” a spokesperson said.

“Accumulation of points escalates a case through our disciplinary process.