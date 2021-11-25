Van accident two years ago 'contributed to woman's death'

The accident took place in 2019

Anne Kingsbury, aged 89, of Fair Oak, in Newport, died at Whitchurch Community Hospital on November 13 this year.

Senior Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Coroner John Ellery was told that at the time of the accident on November 22, 2019, Mrs Kingsbury had been fit and active.

But a fast track inquest on Wednesday heard that Mrs Kingsbury's health had declined since she suffered a bleed on the brain, and developed dementia.

The inquest at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, was told that Mrs Kingsbury had been standing on the pavement in Newport when a van reversed back, knocked her over, and dragged her along.

At the time the Shropshire Star reported that her husband Terry had rushed to her aid after she had been hit by a reversing Ford Transit in St Mary's Street.

Mr Kingsbury told the paper at the time: "I looked down and saw her shoes and socks I put on for her in the morning under the van.” Mrs Kingsbury was a retired rural schools teaching assistant who used to work at Burton Borough School.

On November 4 this year she was put on end of life care at Whitchurch Community Hospital. The inquest was told that she died on November 13 with her family present.

Mr Ellery said that Mrs Kingsbury had died of frailty, old age, and dementia but that the accident had contributed to her death.