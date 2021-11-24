Plans for former Newport hotel to be converted into 17 apartments approved

The Royal Victoria Hotel, St Marys Street, Newport .

Telford and Wrekin Council has approved plans for the former Royal Victoria hotel on St Mary's Street, Newport to be converted into accommodation.

The historic building – the town's only hotel – is a Grade II listed building located in the historic centre of Newport, within its conservation area.

The property had not operated as a hotel since 2014, a design and access statement said.

Plans for 17 apartments, submitted by applicant, Town Centre Properties (UK) Ltd, have now been approved.

Back in 2018, full planning permission and listed building consent was granted for the "demolition of rear extension and the internal floors for the conversion of the hotel into 12 no. apartments."

The application's design and access statement said: "All conditions on these consents have been discharged and the applicant is therefore in a position to implement the approved scheme.

"This scheme will ensure that the development is deliverable whilst respecting the special architectural and historic qualities of the Royal Victoria Hotel’s Georgian façade and the character and appearance of the area within which it is sited.

"There will be no further demolitions compared to the original permitted scheme other than the gable wall where a Structural Engineers Report has confirmed this wall as being unsafe.

"The removal of the existing roof and the interior had already been permitted in the 2018 consent and no other structural changes or removal of historic fabric are proposed."

A conservation officer said the main significance of the former hotel was it's historical aspects and the surviving architecture of its frontage.

Their report read: "Generally speaking, the architectural merit lies mainly within its principal elevation which fronts St. Mary’s Street and has the biggest visual impact on the street scene.

"Therefore, the retention of the façade and in addition the basement (currently not utilised) and lobby are supported."

The design and access statement also confirmed that a total of seven parking spaces already provided is "considered to be suitable in view of the town centre location of the site and the availability of on-street parking and other sustainable modes of transport."

Councillor Peter Scott, borough councillor for Newport, said he was glad to hear a decision had been made.

"Most of us will be glad to see a resolution on the Vic," he said. "We need the building preserved and the ugly scaffolding down.

"I applied for an official walkway almost five years ago.