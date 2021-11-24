Newport's Waters Edge Festival returning for 2022

Waters Edge Festival in Chetwynd Deer Park, Newport

The Waters Edge Festival in Newport was held last September and the organisers have announced new dates for 2022 and a great headline act coming to play festival on May 28, 2022 at Chetwynd Deer Park.

Organiser Darren Wood said: “Our first festival was superb, we sold out in advance and the people of Newport showed support at the event in their numbers, the sun shone, the music, food and drink were superb and we even had the Red Arrows Fly Past."

This year, 90’s Britpop band ‘DODGY’ have been secured to close the show. Dodgy are an English power-pop rock trio that rose to prominence during the Britpop era of the 1990s, best known for their hits “Staying Out For The Summer”, “If You’re Thinking Of Me” and “Good Enough”.

Darren added: "We were very pleased with all the bands that supported our first festival last year, and we have some stunning bands and musicians once again.

"We are over the moon to announce that we have secured ‘DODGY’ to headline the event, I listened to them in my teens and I am sure that many more people of Newport will be keen to come and experience them up close and personal at our intimate event, this is a band that graces large stages throughout the UK and beyond.”

The first Waters Edge Festival in 2022 will be taking place in the picturesque Chetwynd Deer Park on Saturday, May 28 with the second taking place on September 10, 2022 at the same venue.

Darren added: “We are lucky to have made some great contacts with wonderful musicians over the years.

"We are also pleased to announce that we have two acts that play Glastonbury most years joining us in May: Texas-born Rodney Branigan and London-based Cable Street Collective.

"They will be bringing more talent during the day alongside Wales-based Big Joe Bone and local bands, The Endings & the Wayne Martin Band."