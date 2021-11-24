Newport Fire Station will continue as base for town's police force

Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion

The Police and Crime Commissioner and Shropshire & Wrekin Fire Authority Chair will continue the use of Newport fire station as a local police base.

Last week, the PCC, John Campion, confirmed there would be no imminent plans for a permanent police base in Newport after a series of anti-social behaviour.

PCC John Campion and Councillor Eric Carter, chair of the Fire Authority, have now renewed their long-standing commitment to work together to ensure that emergency services in Newport have the right resources and facilities to keep local residents safe.

Discussions have taken place recently regarding the current welfare provision available for the police at Newport Fire Station, as well as a review of the current commitment between Commissioner Campion and Councillor Carter to work together.

Now, they have both ensured as the town grows, the emergency services in the town will be appropriately resourced including local facilities for the public, fire and police.

PCC John Campion said: “I know that having local police officers who are visible and accessible in the community, is a top priority for local communities.

"I am pleased West Mercia Police have been able to use the facilities for a number of years at the Fire Station in Newport and since the local police station was closed by my predecessor.

He added: “Whilst there are no immediate plans to re-introduce a dedicated police station in Newport, as the town grows I will work with West Mercia Police, Shropshire & Wrekin Fire Service, and the local communities to review if that is still appropriate.”

Councillor Eric Carter, chair Shropshire & Wrekin Fire Authority, said: “I introduced the shared use of facilities at Newport Fire Station for use by police officers, this arrangement has been working successfully since the closure of Newport Police Station.