Newport lino artist hosting exhibition to show off local landscapes

Newport Artist David Heath will be holding an exhibition at Edgmond Village Hall to show of his lino-print work of local scenes across Shropshire and beyond

David Heath, from Newport, started lino printing after he retired and could dedicate more time to the craft.

After creating stunning pieces using lino, David wanted to exhibit them as many of his pieces are of local landscapes.

"I used to teach art and actually started lino printing when I was doing my A-Levels," he explained. "Then I used it as a vehicle to teach students.

Newport Artist David Heath lino printing process

"Practically all my art is landscapes and local scenes of the Wrekin, south Shropshire, Chetwynd and areas around Newport. There is also some seascapes and even one of a spot in Cornwall from two years ago where I did a painting course.

"Lino printing has been something I have developed while being retired."

David said he finds the art form very therapeutic.

"Lino initially was a really cheap form of making a print," he said. "Artists used to be able to get off-cuts for cheap. This is way back in the 1920s and 30s but it's gone on to be popular since.

"Picasso also used it a lot and it has become quite popular. The method I use is making a reduction print so you start off with a slide of lino the size of the print you want, then put the image on in reverse and then you cut away.

"If I am printing on white paper everything I cut away is white because the paper will show through. I work mostly from photographs of scenes.

"I might do some things with them on the machine then develop them more on the prints after. The image tends to be simplified but you can get realistic imagery.

"I actually like cutting the lino – I find it very therapeutic. The exhibition is mainly local areas in Shropshire though.

"I have been retired since 2011 but it has been more recently over the last five or six years that I started to do it properly."

The exhibition will be held in Edgmond Village Hall, on Saturday, November 27, from 10:00am until 4:00pm.