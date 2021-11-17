Burton Borough School in Newport

Burton Borough School in Newport has warned pupils over producing malicious content targeted at teachers on TikTok, the popular social media platform.

Ben Morgan, acting principal, said in a letter to parents: "As you are no doubt aware from the national media, there is currently a disturbing wave of online abuse that is being targeted nationally by students against teachers via the social media platform TikTok.

"While many of these are generated by students as a form of prank or joke, a number do constitute malicious communications.

"Officials at the Department for Education are in communication with TikTok to identify users and remove content targeting teachers, and the government are introducing laws which will force social media platforms to take greater accountability. They are also in discussion about prosecuting those who produce malicious content.

"We would remind all parents that the legal age for users on this platform is thirteen and ask that you check your child’s social media accounts to ensure that any relevant videos have been reported or deleted."

He said any student found to be creating posts of that nature will have their place at Burton Borough School called into question, and the post will be reported immediately to the police.

He added: "If you are aware of any malicious content on TikTok that you are unhappy with, then the following lines of communication have been provided should you wish to report it. You can also contact the school.