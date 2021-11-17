'No immediate plans' for Newport police base branded 'disappointing' by councillor

Residents in Newport have been calling for more police presence and a more permanent policing situation in the town after anti-social behaviour has increased.

On November 3, a 15 year-old girl was attacked by three youths in Norbroom Park in the town.

Two boys aged 11 and 14, and a 13 year-old girl were questioned by police over the attack in which a girl was punched, kicked and had her belongings urinated on.

Mark Pritchard, the MP for the Wrekin area, said he had urged the PCC, John Campion, to look into a permanent base or hub in Newport for the police following recent incidents.

Mr Pritchard said the PCC had committed to a review of policing in Newport and locating a physical base, but John Campion has confirmed there are "no immediate plans to provide a permanent police base".

Commissioner John Campion said: "I am committed as commissioner to ensure that West Mercia Police have the resources and facilities they need to keep us safe.

"I have been assured that the current policing base serving Newport and Shifnal meets the required response times and levels, with service provision from Donnington and Malinsgate police stations to cover the towns.

“With the service being provided at this time there are no immediate plans to provide a permanent police base in those areas.

"However, I am committed to working with West Mercia Police and the community to ensure that the situation is reviewed as appropriate and the police estate is fit for purpose in light of the ongoing significant provision of new houses."

Mark Pritchard, Newport's MP, had said: "With more police recruits coming into West Mercia, it is vital that the PCC and the new Chief Constable understand the growing demands on rural market towns.

"Not all policing can be done from a distance or in a vehicle. Local policing teams do a good job, but they need support and resourcing from the PCC."

Newport borough and town councillor, Peter Scott, said the response from John Campion was "disappointing".

"The increased police presence cannot be a short term solution it has to be ongoing," he said. "I would suggest to people they continue to write to the MP and PCC about a base.

"We have to feel confident they will keep an increase police presence in the town – which they have been doing, and I have been really glad to see it. But this is disappointing really.

"People also must continue to report incidents using 101 or the police website, or 999 in an emergency. Then if they have the evidence of numbers they might look at a base.