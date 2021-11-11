Knitted poppy cascade returns to mark Remembrance

Looking at a cascade of poppies decorating a window, St Nicholas Knitters and Crafters member Elaine Burborough, at St Nicholas Church, Newport

Newport's St Nicholas Church has once again adorned its church with a cascade of knitted and crocheted poppies to mark Remembrance Day this year.

The poppy cascade was originally created by The St Nicholas Knitters and Crafters Group in 2019, but they weren't able to display it last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

Elaine Burborough, of the group, said they had added an extra 100 poppies to it this year and were so thrilled to be able to display their crafty creation once again.

"2020 saw the church of St Nicholas in Newport having to close its doors to the public and traditional Remembrance services unable to take place," Elaine explained.

"This meant the waterfall of poppies lovingly put together by The St Nicholas Knitters and Crafters Group in 2019 had to stay folded in its box.

"With great joy it has been taken out this year with 100 extra poppies to celebrate the centenary this year. The poppy cascade lives on.

"It graces the Longford corner of the church, by the Christopher Whall window which depicts the ultimate sacrifice."

People are invited to pop in and see it this Saturday morning from 11am to 12pm when the church is open for rest and reflection.

Elaine said The St Nicholas Knitters and Crafters Group, which currently has about 12 members, also lives on as they are encouraging more people to get involved and get together post-pandemic.

She said: "The group is now a part of the church's Social Saturdays, which meets between 2pm and 4pm in the parish rooms on the last Saturday of the month.

"This is part of our post-pandemic pastoral prescribing programme at St Nicholas'. People are welcome to join the knitters and crafters, no experience is necessary just an interest in fellowship.

"Anybody in the community who wants to join or learn how to do it is welcome.

"We all have been through very difficult times and the more we can get together and talk and have a cup of tea, the better.

"The church congregation lost touch slightly over the lockdown and then when we came back it was a case of going to church then leaving straight away.