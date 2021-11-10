Be aware of road closure in Telford

Police in Newport have warned drivers to be aware that a major road will be closed for 14 days from Monday, November 22.

Diversion routes will be put in place. Picture: Newport SNT@NewportCops
The A518 from Telford's clocktower roundabout to Kynnersley Drive, Lilleshall, will be closed to all traffic between 9.30am and 6.00pm for resurfacing works, Newport Safer Neighbourhood team says.

Diversion routes are set to be put in place but heavy good traffic faces a longer way around because of weight restrictions in the area.

Newport Cops tweeted: "Due to weight restrictions on the diversion routes, Newport bound HGV traffic will need to divert via A4640 Donnington Wood Way / Redhill Way, A5 to Pickmere Island and A41 north to Newport.

"Telford bound HGV traffic needs to divert the reverse of above."

