Three youths questioned after girl, 15, punched and kicked in unprovoked Newport park attack

Norbroom Park

Police have questioned three children over the assault of a 15 year-old girl in a Newport park where she was punched and kicked by other youths.

The girl was attacked in Norbroom Park at around 5pm on November 3, and two boys aged 11 and 14, and a 13 year-old girl, have been questioned by police regarding the incident.

The youths, from the Donnington area of Telford, have been questioned by police after the 15-year old girl was assaulted and the contents of her bag were urinated on.

The three youths have been interviewed by officers investigating the attack, and the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team said they expect further arrests to be made in the coming days.

Sergeant Rich Jones, from Donnington Police Station, said: "This was a horrible and unprovoked attack on a young lady who was doing nothing more than spending time at a local public park with friends when she was attacked by members of a group already at the location.

“Not only was the victim kicked and punched, but her bag was emptied out onto the floor and the contents damaged by being urinated on."

He added: “My Newport officers, supported by the other neighbourhood teams at Donnington station, have worked tirelessly to both investigate this crime and deal with those responsible, and also to increase patrols in the Newport area to reassure residents that we consider this kind of behaviour totally unacceptable."

Councillor Thomas Janke, whose council ward encompasses Norbroom Park, said: "I very much appreciate the effort put in on the ground and behind the scenes by officers to apprehend these suspects and make arrests.

"This behaviour will never be tolerated in our community."

Any further witnesses to this incident who have not already been contacted by police are asked to contact the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team by email at newport.snt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk or by phone on 01952216475.

Information can also be given free and anonymously via the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555111.

Norbroom Park has been subject to anti-social behaviour over the summer months, as well as places like Victoria Park and the canal path in the town.