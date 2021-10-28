Lack of rural bus links 'leading to isolation and deprivation' in Shropshire

Edgmond Councillors are to look at how they can improve local bus services

Edgmond Parish Council members said linking up with a nearby university or funding their own two-day market shuttle service could help the situation, which has got worse with the decline of Arriva’s 519 Shrewsbury-to-Newport service.

Minutes of their Highways and Street Lighting Working Group meeting say budget constraints mean “it will be important not to raise expectations”, but add that members will explore the possibility of a “joint venture” at their next liaison meeting with Harper Adams University (HAU).

“Members raised concerns that the lack of public transport in the village is leading to isolation and creating an area of deprivation which is not being addressed by Telford and Wrekin Council,” the report says.

“It was recognised that the former Arriva 519 was essential for work, shopping and health appointments, and also used for recreational purposes.

“With the current climate change agenda in mind, there is also an emphasis on finding some form of public transport and that could be provided by parish councils.”

The group agreed to carry out a survey “to establish the needs of the community”, the minutes add.

“However, it will be important not to raise expectations, as this may not be affordable for a small parish council such as Edgmond,” they say.

“Members would also like to consider funding a bus to the markets in Newport on a Friday and Saturday.

“It is understood that HAU work with a taxi company to provide services to the students.

“This will be raised with HAU at the next meeting, in December.

“It may be that a joint venture can be established.”

A spokesperson for Harper Adams University – which is based on Shrewsbury Road, west of Edgmond, and specialises in agricultural and rural degree courses – confirmed students are served by a minibus shuttle service, booked with a taxi firm.

Last week, Telford and Wrekin Council Strategic Transport and Highway Network Management chief Matt Powell told the Communities Scrutiny Committee that the borough’s upcoming Bus Service Improvement Plan would include examining rural bus services that had stopped because they were no longer commercially viable and looking at ways to alter or replace them.

Councillor Stephen Bentley, who represents Edgmond and Ercall Magna and is an Edgmond parish councillor, said questions about the bus network were common at meetings.

He asked: “When are we likely to see a bus back in the rural area?”

Mr Powell said: “We’ve put money in our bus service improvement plan. As long as DfT [the Department for Transport] give us an acceptable amount of money to deliver what we’ve put in our plan, we will then work with partners, like yourselves.