Two Newport business owners finally celebrate opening

Stephanie Brinkwater, of Society Public House, and Amy Hyland of The Garden Room - both based in Newport

Stephanie Brinkwater, owner of Society Public House, and Amy Hyland, owner of The Garden Room, both based in Newport, finally celebrated in style on Thursday, October 21 by inviting the local community, friends and family to the new bar in Stafford Street in the town.

It had been a long wait for the business owners who saw plans for both companies on hold while the virus swept through the region.

Amy set up her online garden boutique, The Garden Room, just a few months ago in June amidst many setbacks, as well as Covid, including supply issues and delivery delays.

The Garden Room is a website dedicated to garden décor and accessories, as well as a beautiful range of tools, equipment and gifts for gardeners.

Steph, along with her husband David, who relocated from South Africa in 2018, have completely restored and refurbished the magnificent old market hall building and brought Society, a unique, city-feel bar and beer house to Newport.

Amy explained: "In my case with being an online business it’s more difficult to make your products and business aim tangible for customers and it was always a plan of mine to launch The Garden Room in a physical space with people who have supported me from the very beginning.

"But that was tricky to do with everything closed down and so many restrictions in place. When I visited Society I knew instantly it would make a great venue for what I was trying to achieve and in meeting Steph she immediately understood the significance of bringing people together to celebrate my business launch."

Steph added: "The concept of Society is to bring the local community and people from a bit further afield to enjoy an amazing space with Newport but with the feel of a city venue.

"We have kept as much character and original features as possible as well as bringing our eclectic vibe to provide different space to enjoy each other’s company as well as great beers and wines.

"It has been a challenging time for the whole trade but we are so glad to be returning to some normality after having the project delayed for so long after all the planning."

She added: "When Amy approached me about using the venue for her business launch and other Garden Room events such as craft workshops, it was exactly what I hoped would be achieved by bringing Society to life here in Newport. Especially for those who like going out mid-week."

So on Thursday night last week, 40 invited guests enjoyed the business bash alongside Steph and Amy with bottles of prosecco served with fresh fruit whilst products such as lanterns, wreaths, candles, garden wear, pots and planters from the range at The Garden Room adorned the mezzanine level of Society, which is the perfect place to hire for family get togethers, birthdays, christenings and Steph would welcome more business use such as team meetings and meals.