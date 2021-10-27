Food share project buys new freezer after town donations

Fiona Asson with Joy Burke, chair of Newport Tangent, and committee member Ann Airth

Newport Tangent Club earlier this year, enjoyed a virtual talk – instead of an in person meeting during one of the lockdowns – from Fiona Asson, Newport Food Save and Share’s Team Leader Volunteer.

On hearing of their need for a new commercial freezer, the Tangent group were pleased to make a donation of £250, from the club’s monthly fundraising raffle and other events.

Joy Burke, chair of Newport Tangent, and committee member Ann Airth, subsequently visited the Newport Food Save and Share, based in the town’s Royal British Legion premises, on a busy Monday – the day it opens to the local community.

After being shown around by Fiona, Joy said: “The work the Newport Food Save and Share does in cutting down food waste from local supermarkets and food outlets, while providing a whole bag of good food for just a small donation to members of our local community, is of immense value to both the environment and those who benefit from the food.

"It’s got to be a win/win all round."

Fiona added: “The new freezer is fabulous, and something we really needed to continue to expand the scheme.