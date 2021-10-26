Oxfam charity shop in Newport celebrates birthday

Store manager Beckie Harrison with T-Rex Meg Harrison, Cow (Edie Harrison) and volunteers

Supporters, volunteers and members of the community joined in the birthday party to celebrate the shop opening in the same building for 32 years.

The shop had a special birthday cake donated which it gave out to customers and there was also a bake sale and a tombola to raise more funds.

Shop manager Beckie Harrison said: "It’s an absolute pleasure to be part of a fun, welcoming team who all work together to keep our beautiful shop well stocked with the fantastic pre-loved treasures donated by the wonderful supporters in Newport and beyond.

"It is always a pleasure to see how much customers and donors love popping into Newport, Oxfam.

"We have many, many regular customers who come in regularly, some most days.

"They will not only bring in donations, they also buy items from us."

Beckie said that the shop would welcome more adult volunteers.

"We are all immensely proud and grateful to all our wonderful volunteers who have worked with us over the past 32 years," she said.

"Our longest serving volunteer has been a great member of the team, two mornings a week for over 18 years.

"We are inviting people to come and join us, to volunteer, to give us the best birthday gift.

"One morning or afternoon a week will help us raise as much money as we can to help poverty.

"We are all working harder than ever to make sure the shop can continue to serve the community, as we all move back towards normality.