Family pay tribute to 'much loved' grandfather killed in motorcycle crash

Stan Dominey was killed in a crash at Forton on Saturday

Mr Dominey was riding a blue Honda motorcycle along the A519 Eccleshall Road in Forton when he collided with a black Mercedes shortly after 3pm on Saturday.

Despite the best efforts of medical teams, the 72-year-old from Newport was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have paid tribute to their “much loved husband, father and grandfather”.

Officers from the Staffordshire & West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit, supported by West Mercia Police, attended the scene near The Swan at Forton inn, along with the air ambulance, paramedics and a fire crew from Newport.