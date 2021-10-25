Family pay tribute to 'much loved' grandfather killed in motorcycle crash

The motorcyclist who died in a crash on the border between Shropshire and Staffordshire has been named as Stan Dominey.

Stan Dominey was killed in a crash at Forton on Saturday
Mr Dominey was riding a blue Honda motorcycle along the A519 Eccleshall Road in Forton when he collided with a black Mercedes shortly after 3pm on Saturday.

Despite the best efforts of medical teams, the 72-year-old from Newport was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have paid tribute to their “much loved husband, father and grandfather”.

Officers from the Staffordshire & West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit, supported by West Mercia Police, attended the scene near The Swan at Forton inn, along with the air ambulance, paramedics and a fire crew from Newport.

Staffordshire Police continues to appeal for witnesses who may have seen the vehicles before the crash, or with dashcam footage to get in touch, quoting incident number 469 of 23 October.

