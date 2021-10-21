Russian pianist heading to venue near Newport for church concert series

Virtuoso pianist Maxim Kinasov

After an extended break during the pandemic, the Adbaston Community Concert Society (ACCS) is delighted to resume concert performances with a piano recital on Sunday, October 31 by Manchester-based Russian virtuoso Maxim Kinasov.

Clive Kerridge, chairman at ACCS, said: "Maxim is one of a few highly talented young artists developing international careers with support of the Keyboard Trust. He will play piano sonatas by Beethoven and Barber, Slominsky’s short ‘Intermezzo in Memory of Brahms’, César Franck’s prelude, fugue and variation, and will conclude with Liszt’s dramatic ‘Dante Sonata’.

"After graduating with distinction and receiving several awards at the prestigious Tchaikovsy Conservatoire in Moscow, Maxim moved to the UK in 2017 to continue his studies at the Royal Northern College of Music and pursue a career as a concert pianist.

"He won RNCM’s top award, the Gold Medal, going on to make a full-length solo debut at London’s Wigmore Hall in October 2019. As well as UK and Russia, he has given solo recitals in Italy, Spain, Israel, Brazil and the USA, also performing with leading international orchestras in St Petersburg and Genoa; in the UK with the RPO and the Hallé."

The concert will be at 5.30pm on Sunday, October 31 at St Michael and all Angels Church, Adbaston, near Eccleshall, Stafford.

Entrance is £10; free parking nearby; light refreshments will also be offered.