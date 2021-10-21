Community turns out to honour forgotten war hero in small village near Newport

(L-R): Rev Alison Hudson Rector of Staffordshire Border Churches, the High Sheriff of Shropshire Anthony Morris-Eyton, Sub Lieutenant Nick Lane, Sergeant Abigail Grundy RAF, Lance Corporal Alec Brown Adams CCF and Clive Blakeway Chairman of the Shropshire War Memorial Association

William Griffiths was a soldier in the Coldstream Guards who fought and survived the Battle of Waterloo.

It was discovered by the Shropshire War Memorial Association that he was buried in the small village of Moreton, near Newport, in the graveyard at St Mary's Church.

The trust enlisted the help of the local community to give the soldier a memorial service he truly deserved, as one of Shropshire's forgotten veterans, and installed a memorial stone in his honour at the church.

Sue Orton, a resident in Moreton, helped the War Memorial Association pull together a small service to celebrate the unveiling of the plaque on Saturday, October 16.

"It isn’t every day that we learn there is a Waterloo soldier buried in our graveyard at St Mary’s Church, Moreton," Sue said.

"Shropshire War Memorial Association alerted us to the fact that William is buried in our graveyard.

"There is no headstone for him so the association wanted to recognises his contribution to his country by providing a memorial stone in his honour."

William Griffiths was born in 1791 and died in 1867. He was a foot soldier in the Coldstream Guards, who fought in and survived the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.

Sue said his history was unveiled by the Shropshire War Memorial Association, who also attended the service on Saturday.

She said: "William lived in Outwoods, part of our village of Moreton, for much of his life.

"Only recently it has emerged that he was buried in our churchyard at St Mary's. He does not have any memorial stone.

"We as a community have been working closely with the Shropshire War Memorial Association for several months and the organisation has kindly created and funded a memorial stone."

All villagers were welcomed to attend the service on Saturday where the stone was unveiled to remember the local hero, and they were asked to wear any forces medals on the day.

Sue added: "On Saturday, October 16 we welcomed the High Sheriff of Shropshire, Anthony Morris-Eyton, to St Mary’ Church Moreton.

"A short service was held led by our Rector Rev Alison Hudson. William Griffiths joined the guards at a young age. He lived most of his life in Outwoods, and enlisted in the army in 1804 and was discharged in 1818.

"Two local forces members joined the event, namely Sergeant Abigail Grundy from the Royal Air Force and Sub Lieutenant Nick Lane from the Royal Navy.