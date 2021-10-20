Shropshire rugby club's delight at wooden spoon

A rugby club in the county has made a donation to a children's rugby charity.

Phil Davidson, vice chairman of Newport rugby club, with Chris Bristow of Shropshire Wooden Spoon
Newport (Salop) Rugby Club collected £200 collected through its youth kit exchange scheme and vice chairman Phil Davidson did the honours by presenting the money.

Chris Bristow, who chairs Shropshire Wooden Spoon, was delighted to receive the money for the cause.

Shropshire Wooden Spoon provides activities for children with learning difficulties. Teaching golf and sailing, together with tag rugby is the region’s aim for the future, enabling the children to enjoy the opportunities and benefits that varied sports can bring.

