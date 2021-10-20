Police in Newport pledge to tackle anti-social behaviour after meeting with councillor

Sgt Richard Jones and Councillor Peter Scott in Newport

Police in Newport have pledged to crack down on anti-social behaviour in what Councillor Peter Scott said is a positive move for the town.

Councillor Scott met with Sergeant Richard Jones and PCSO Rob Hughes on Saturday to discuss issues in the town.

They talked about concerns Councillor Scott had received from residents regarding anti-social behaviour, calling 101 and noise and disruption at night.

Councillor Scott said: "I have asked for increased presence and patrols. I also raised the question of more visibility.

"Sergeant Jones and the Safer Neighbourhood Team have pledged to do more for Newport. The big message is to keep reporting on 101 and 999. If you have any difficulty with reporting please let me know.

"Newport is still a safe place to live and work. With your help we can keep it that way."

Over the past few months, Newport has experienced spates of anti-social behaviour, specifically targeted at its two main parks, Victoria and Norbroom Park.

Councillors have been pushing for CCTV and last week it was announced that with extra funding from Telford & Wrekin Council's Community in Action fund, Councillor Scott had secured solar-powered CCTV at Norbroom Park.

"We have been pushing for CCTV up there for a while, and Telford and Wrekin are always happy to help us," Councillor Scott said.

"The CCTV is up in Norbroom Park and has the ability to be monitored – that doesn't happen in Newport though, but at a hub in Telford. Again, that is a positive move for the town but it does not replace reporting.

"We are all in this together. I don't want to give the impression that Newport is an unsafe place to be, because it's not.

"We used to have much more police presence when the nightclubs were open especially and we don't have that anymore. They really did listen to us though and they pledged to help. That can only be a good thing.

"We will continue to have these meetings, and have already booked another one for November."

Police have been pushing residents to use the Neighbourhood Matters alert system, which keeps members of the public up to date on incidents and appeals.

Councillor Scott said each week there is more problems regarding anti-social behaviour, including vandalism of public equipment along the canal paths and in the parks, and also along the High Street.

"Last night we had a lot of problems again, this morning the High Street was a mess," he said on Tuesday. "But police have pledged to give us more presence and visibility in the town. We want to see the police around to make us feel safe.

"The issue I raised though was regarding 101 due to some of the responses I've had from people trying to use it. So I am urging people to write to the Police and Crime Commissioner with their experiences. Without evidence from people we won't get anywhere with it.

"It's the same with incidents – if it's not reported on 101 it never happened, so we are then seen as a low crime rate area and don't see more police presence.