Navy club throws doors open to musicians after successful rock night

Eternity Road rocks Newport Navy Club

Earlier this month local band Eternity Road filled the dance floor as they played to a packed Newport Navy Club in a set ranging from Skunk Anansie to Pink Floyd and everything in between.

Club treasurer Pat Brown said: "They very kindly played for just the door takings. As a very generous gesture they used the gig as a fundraiser and donated £150 from the night to Combat Stress."

And more of the same is in the pipeline as the club is offering free use of the club to any musicians who would like to play at the venue for an evening.

"We would do this on the basis that whatever they take on the door as door takings they can keep for themselves," said Pat.

"We hope this will aid keeping live music being enjoyed by a wide range of people. We also offer free hire of the club for anyone who wants to organise either a charity night or a fundraising event."

The move comes as the club in Bellmans Yard is on the crest of a wave having successfully applied for grants from The Boughey Trust in the sum of £1,000, and also Newport councillors' community fund grants in the sum of £400 from Peter Scott and £200 from Eric Carter.

"These grants were given for the specific reason of replacing our very old, and worn out flooring in the ladies', gents' and disabled toilets, the corridor linking them, and the bar flooring.

"The remainder of the money needed to pay for the work was kindly donated by club members. Lockdown prevented this work being undertaken, but now normality is returning we wanted to give our customers an improved environment to visit.