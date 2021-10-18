Woman arrested on suspicion of arson after house fire

The incident happened in Aston Drive, Newport, on Friday evening at around 8pm. The garage was alight and fire crews were on the scene for about four hours.

West Mercia Police confirmed a woman was arrested and remains in custody.

A spokesman said: "Around 8.35pm on Friday 15 October officers received a report from Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue of a fire at an address on Ashton Drive, Newport.

"Officers attended the scene and a 31-year-old woman from Newport was arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in custody.