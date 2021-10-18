History of Flaxmill Maltings to be unveiled at Newport group's talk

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings

On Tuesday, October 26 the society is hosting a presentation on the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings Project.

The talk is being given by Penny Ward, a former sites and monuments officer for Shropshire Council. She is also a trustee of the Flaxmill Maltings Project.

Linda Fletcher, the society's deputy chair, said: "Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings is one of the most important buildings in the world because it is the first iron-framed building, and is generally described as 'the grandfather of skyscrapers', due to its five-storey height. It is a Grade I listed building which started off as a flax mill and after became a malt house hence the name ‘Flaxmill Maltings’.

"It has had a £20 million grant from the National Lottery for substantial renovation, which means that much of the site is not available to visitors till 2022.

"This event therefore is a great opportunity to find out the history of the mill and the future plans while it is closed."