Anna's lashes bag her top prize at London competition just 12 months after starting her own business in Newport

Anna Sutton, from Newport, a beautician who went self-employed in the last 12 months and has now won the Lash Games competition in London

Anna Sutton from Newport took home the first place prize at a huge industry competition at the weekend in London.

The 23 year-old visited the capital to attend Olympia's Lash Games competition and was judged the top of her class as she took home the title of Lash Lift Master – 1st place.

"There was a ceremony in front of a lot of people and I was totally shocked to hear I'd won," Anna said.

"I have been self-employed the last 12 months so it's all quite new. So much has happened since then.

"Nouveau Lashes is quite a big brand and one I've admired for a while. They do a service called LVL – length, volume, lift, which they created. A couple of months ago I became a brand ambassador for the company which has really created lots of opportunities for me.

"Being an ambassador for a brand like that, it opens you to different opportunities. The Lash Games in London is a massive event at the Olympia – it's a big competition in the industry that happened over the weekend. There were people from all over taking part.

"I couldn't believe it but I won in my category."

Beautician Anna Sutton

Anna has been a beautician for around five years and 12 months ago started her own business, Blush Beauty by Anna.

Anna said since becoming self-employed and a Nouveau Lashes ambassador, lots of opportunities have arisen, including taking part in the competition.

She said it was strict and there were judges walking around watching her work, which was world's away from her usual routine working out of her house in Newport.

"So I had to do what I normally would do but there were floor judges walking around watching what you're doing," she explained. "You're marked by points then.

"The whole thing was definitely way out of my comfort zone but was an amazing opportunity. I work from my home as well so doing it in a big setting like that was crazy.

"The people who came second and third after me were even lash trainers so that's just crazy.

"But being a beautician and doing lashes is something I'm really passionate about. My friend who I took as a model, and all my family, were so proud.