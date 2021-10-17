Newport's charity calendar filled with competition winning pictures

Newport Mayor Councillor Lyn Fowler and the town clerk Sheila Atkinson with winners Geoff Chalcroft and Les Colbert

Newport's mayor, Councillor Lyn Fowler, awarded two residents top prizes in a photography competition where the best ones would be chosen to go into a charity calendar.

On Wednesday, October 13, a presentation took place at the Guildhall in Newport where the two top prize winners, Mr Geoff Chalcroft of Daniels Cross and Mr Les Colbert of Highland Road, were presented with copies of the calendar, featuring their own photos.

People were tasked with capturing the essence of Newport as part of the council's competition.

Councillor Fowler said: "We had many fabulous entries into the competition and the three judges found it very difficult to choose the ones which showed the essence of Newport.

"Mr Chalcroft’s photo was awarded first prize and can be seen representing June; and Mr Colbert won second prize but had four photos chosen for a page in the calendar and they can be seen representing April, July, October and November.

"Mr Michael Wincott of Hawkstone Avenue was the third prize winner and had two photos chosen. They represent the months of May and August."