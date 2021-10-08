Solar powered CCTV to be installed in Newport park is first of its kind in Telford

Norbroom Park, Newport. Photo: Google

Telford and Wrekin Council this week agreed to help fund CCTV in Norbroom Park, along with pledges from Newport Town Council and Councillor Peter Scott's Pride Fund.

Councillors have been hoping to secure CCTV in the area for months after it was first the target of swastika graffiti and vandalism, which has then carried on for months.

A suitable power source was needed in the park to be able to install the CCTV.

Councillor Peter Scott managed to secure funding after speaking to the leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Shaun Davies, about the issues, and said he was pleased with the result.

He said: "I am very pleased to say that Councillor Shaun Davies and Telford & Wrekin Council have agreed to my request to part fund a solar CCTV camera and a street light on Norbroom Park.

"Other funding will come from Newport Town Council and my own Councillor Pride Fund.

"The move comes after continuing anti-social behaviour on the park.

"The Solar CCTV camera will be the first of its kind deployed in the borough.

"This is a great example of borough and town council working together for the benefit of the community."

Councillor Thomas Janke, whose ward the park is in, said: "I'm delighted to see that funding has been secured following my proposals for solar powered 4G connected CCTV to be installed at Norbroom Park.

"This will be connected into the updated CCTV network and as such will mean the area will be monitored around the clock.

"This is proactive action being taken after years of anti-social behaviour in the area."

It was recently announced that police in Newport said they would increase patrols in the town's parks due to frequent incidents in those areas.

Police from the local Safer Neighbourhood Team said they were aware of the problems.

They also encouraged residents to sign up to Neighbourhood Matters – which allows people to directly raise concerns to the local policing team, as the police's 101 and 999 lines can get busy.

Newport Safer Neighbourhood Inspector, Mike Phillips, said: “We are aware of reports of ongoing anti-social behaviour in and around the town parks in Newport, and our safer neighbourhood officers have been working closely with local councillors and residents to address their concerns.

"We will continue to work with councillors and residents to address these issues and will also be increasing our patrols around the affected areas.

"We would also encourage residents to sign up to Neighbourhood Matters, which allows communities to raise concerns directly with their local policing team about crime in their area.

"The service is free and those who sign up can choose to receive news and appeals, local crime information and crime prevention advice via a number of different channels.