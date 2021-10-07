Back to university for Newport Camera Club

A thumbs up from Newport Camera Club Members as they meet for the first time attheir new venue at Harper Adams University

With a fantastic new meeting venue, a new programme for the 2021/2022 season and several new and returning members, it was back to normal for Newport Photographic Club when it launched its new season on Tuesday, October 5.

Over fifty members attended the first meeting of the season held for the first time in the Weston Hall at Harper Adams University.

Bumble Bee and Pink Osteo by Dave Shrubb

Do That Tomorrow by Dave Clarke

Club chairman, Howard Broadbent, said: “It really is great to be back together and see so many old faces as well as new members at this wonderful new venue. The space allows us to maintain a good social distance and the projection and information technology systems here will help us to further raise our standards.”

The first meeting of the season incorporated a short AGM delayed from the end of last season and an introduction to the programme from club secretary Alan Fowler.

Skyline Diner by Richard Greswell

“It is the usual great mix of technical talks, visiting speakers, practical sessions, competitions and members evenings” added Alan. The programme is augmented by additional online talks from speakers from around the country.

The second half of the evening included a show of awarding winning images from a broad range of Midlands photographers and Camera Clubs, including some from Newport Camera Club’s own members. These great images from local members attracted a show of hands from all those attending.

The Last Poppy Flower by Sheila Morris

The One Who Didn't get the Joke by Howard Broadbent

In welcoming the club to the university, business support services manager Lisa Plant said: “As a university who values our local community, we are pleased to be able to welcome Newport Photographic Club to our campus.

"We look forward to building further our relationship and working alongside them as they develop their new programme.”

Howard added: “Its great to see these superb images on this huge screen and what a great way to inspire our members to get out their cameras and take photographs. What could be more enjoyable?”