School welcomes new chair of governors

L-R: Kevin Paton-Fever and headteacher Ian Sterling at Castle House School

Following a unanimous vote last week, Mr Kevin Paton-Feaver was appointed as the new Chair of Governors for the Board of Castle House School Trust Ltd.

Kevin is a former proprietor of a small day nursery company and currently owns Empire Medals in Telford.

He said: “I am delighted to have been nominated and elected to this new position on the board. Castle House is such a special place and I am very much looking forward to this new chapter.”

Kevin has a long association with Castle House School where both his children attended before moving on to Stafford Grammar School.

Ian Sterling, headteacher at Castle House School, said: “Kevin takes on his new appointment at a time of unprecedented development across our school.

"Over the past few months we have significantly expanded our nursery provision to include babies; we have developed our holiday clubs to offer something to the whole of the local area, and are now part way through an extensive refurbishment of our buildings and grounds.

"Kevin was instrumental as a governor in guiding us. Now as chair, his visionary leadership will help us to take our next step towards making what we do accessible to all and relevant to our ever changing world.

"I have a close working relationship with Kevin and this shows in all we continue to achieve.