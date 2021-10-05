Eleanor's Newport tea party to celebrate 90 years of Guide Dogs UK

Eleanor Roberts playing the violin with her guide dog Cally, retired guide dog Woody, Reverend Zoe Hemming, Lesley Green the Churchwarden, and Liz Brown the organist/pianist

Eleanor Roberts has had four guide dogs over the past 21 years which she says has been "truly life changing".

Wednesday this week marks the 90th birthday of Guide Dogs UK.

Eleanor said: "As part of the celebrations, which have all had to be scaled back due to the ongoing Covid problem, I am holding a tea party on the afternoon of Saturday, October 9 in Newport.

"Over the past 21 years I have had four remarkable, truly life-changing guide dogs, and I have so much to be thankful to the association for – not least the fact that they moved heaven and earth and jumped through some massive hoops to enable me to train with my current guide dog, Cally, at the height of lockdown two last November.

"So this party is a real opportunity for the people of Shropshire to learn more about the work of this truly incredible organisation, to celebrate everything that it has achieved over the past 90 years, and to help us support them so that they can continue their vital work during these still-challenging times and over the next 90 years.

"We have already had tremendous support from the business community of Newport and the surrounding area, who have donated some wonderful raffle prizes.

"So it would now be lovely for as many people as possible to turn up to the party and not only support us, but also, indirectly support those businesses who've stepped up and been so incredibly generous and kind."

The tea party will be held on Saturday, October 9 at St. Andrew's Church Hall, Church Aston, in Newport, TF10 9JG from 2.30pm to 4pm.

Admission is £3 for adults and £1 for children under 11.