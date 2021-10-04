Shrewsbury artist helped design Alzheimer's charity calendar after dad's diagnosis

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 30/05/2019 - Charlie Adlard launches his Exhibition - Drawn of the Dead at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery. In Picture: Charlie Adlard.

The Alzheimer’s Research UK Shropshire Fundraising Group has launched its first ever Shropshire calendar ready for the charity’s 30th birthday in 2022.

Next year is the 30th birthday of Alzheimer’s Research UK, the country’s only dementia charity dedicated to finding a meaningful treatment and ultimately a cure for this devastating disease.

The group hopes to raise about £5,000 from their Shropshire calendar, of which every month has been sponsored by various Shropshire businesses and all the photographs, images and paintings have been donated pro-bono by a range of photographers and artists. All proceeds will go to scientific research.

Some images have been specially created by internationally-known comic and graphic artist and Salopian Charlie Adlard.

They celebrate some famous Shropshire figures and their achievements in a unique way.

The 2022 calendar

Katie Foster, who chairs the group, said they were thrilled to have such support from Charlie, who explained why he wanted to help.

Charlie said: “Sadly my Dad is living with Alzheimer’s and watching the progress of this disease is truly heartbreaking.

"If I can help to raise the profile of the charity and the desperate need to fund vital research, then I’ll feel I’m contributing in some small way to help stop more families watching a loved one disappear long before their final days."

Katie is delighted by the support from Charlie, all the photographers, artists and the businesses who sponsored each month.

She said: "One in three people born today are predicted to develop dementia, which is pretty scary. We’ve met some of the scientists so we understand where the funds go.

"The calendar idea began in a Telford Business Club Zoom meeting. They’ve supported us so much in recent years, and the sponsorship ballooned from then.

"We’re really grateful to Tristan King of Voodoo Design, who did all the design work at no cost to us. The calendar is everything we hoped for.

"And later this year there’ll be something else exciting to which Charlie has agreed – watch this space!”

The price is £5.99 for one, and £10 for two.

The calendars are now on sale at Barker Healey Property Agents, Newport; Fiveways Insurance, Newport and at NovaCars in Granville Avenue, Newport.