Newport Girls High School is hosting an online auction to raise funds for school expansion

Newport Girls' High School

Newport Girls High School (NGHS) is undertaking a 'Primed for Success' building campaign this year, and hosting fundraisers to buy furniture for the new expansion.

Bids opened on Friday, October 1 for numerous prizes including day boat tours and family passes to Shropshire attractions.

People are able to browse the collection, place a bid on anything they like, and if they are the highest bidder when the auction closes later this month, they will have won the prize.

Prizes include day boat hire at Norbury Wharf, family pass to Hawkstone Park Follies, meal vouchers, tickets for Weston Park's bonfire night, laser treatment voucher and more.

Headteacher Michael Scott said: "We hope your kind support in our latest fundraising initiative will raise much need funds to enable us to buy the equipment and furniture to get the full benefits from our fabulous expansion to the the school.

"Proceeds from the auction will go to a suite of four new maths classroom, a brand new computer suite, a new science laboratory, a new dining room, on-site kitchen – for the first time in 100 years, two new suites of toilets and a drama studio in the current dining room – funded entirely by the school community.

"We want to offer the best learning opportunities for NGHS students, thank you for taking the time to support our amazing school."

The auction will close at 7.00pm on Friday, October 22, 2021.