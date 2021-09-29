Newport children aim to put on a show with production of Dr. Seuss musical

Some of Newport's most talented children will be taking on Dr. Seuss for a new musical this weekend.

Newport Musical Theatre Academy is putting on a performance of The Cat in The Hat at Telford Priory School this weekend
Newport Musical Theatre Academy students are set to bring Dr. Seuss’ Cat in the Hat and others from the page to the stage with their production of 'Seussical Junior'.

Deborah Owen, who leads Newport Musical Theatre Academy, said the children have all been rehearsing and working really hard to put on a great show this weekend.

The children are hoping to unlock the imaginations of the audience at the show as they bring well-loved characters such as Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird, the Whos in Whoville and other Seuss favourites to life with their production.

Seussical JR. begins with a young boy named JoJo who conjures up the Cat in the Hat with his powerful imagination and is whisked to the Jungle of Nool for a fantastical adventure.

There JoJo learns of the plight of the tiny citizens of Whoville, who live on a planet the size of a speck of dust. Their sole protector is Horton the Elephant, who is the only one with large and sensitive enough ears to hear them.

The story follows these characters and more, as JoJo aims to save this tiny world.

The show opens this Saturday October 2, with shows at 2.30pm and 7pm, and also on Sunday, October 3 at 2.30pm.

It will take place the Telford Priory School Theatre. Tickets are £10 per adult and £6 per child. E-tickets can be obtained by texting 07576511971 with the number of tickets and an email address.

