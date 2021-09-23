Newport nursery expanded with new refurbishment

Castle House School in Newport have been given the green light by Ofsted to open their new nursery after refurbishment. In Picture L>R: Hugo Beeston 2, Nursery Manager Helene Burrell and Thea Tsang 3

On Friday of last week Ofsted gave the green light to Castle House Nursery and Pre-school in Chetwynd End, near Newport, to open it’s doors and start accepting children from birth in a newly expanded and refurbished nursery setting within the grounds of Castle House School.

Headteacher, Ian Sterling said: “We were delighted to receive the certification from Ofsted. I know that the nursery team can offer something amazing to the children of Newport from birth to pre-school.

"This expansion also sits alongside our new holiday club provision which will operate in all school holidays for children up to the age of 11.

Castle House School in Newport have been given the green light by Ofsted to open their new nursery after refurbishment. In picture: Nursery Manager Helene Burrell

"We aim to be the top provider in the area of early years and holiday care for all children, offering a service to parents which is second to none."

The new nursery provision offers a home from home, using natural materials and knowledgeable staff to provide an environment where children can be safe, will flourish and will develop, Mr Sterling said.

He added: "Not only does the setting offer an activity studio with soft play, but the very best outdoor area and a stunning forest school."

Helene Burrell, nursery manager, added: "We have already seen unprecedented demand before even opening our new under three room and are already planning to expand further to be able to offer an increased number of spaces across all days.

"It is wonderful to have already welcomed so many new families and we are excited to share our fantastically refurbished provision with all those who wish to visit."